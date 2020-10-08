After election is pushed back, two candidates in running for Tyler mayor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A month from now, the city of Tyler will have a new mayor for the first time in six years. Current Mayor Martin Heines has reached his term limit. Now, two candidates are vying for the job.
The local election where the mayoral race was on the ballot was supposed to be held in May, but was pushed back to November due to COVID-19 concerns.
Don Warren and Joel Rando are running to become the next mayor of Tyler. Among their priorities, improving traffic flow in the city. Warren says he wants to continue with the city’s transportation master plan, which includes retiming traffic lights at some of the city’s busiest intersections.
“When you’re going down Broadway and you’re at a green light, by the time you get to the next light, it should turn green, the next light should turn green, and hopefully if it works correctly, which I hope it will, you’ll be able to go down that very congested part of Broadway in a much easier fashion,” Warren said.
From replacing signal poles to wiring, the citywide intelligent transportation system master plan could take 10 years to complete. Rando says he wants that process sped up.
“Instead of fixing the problem years down the road, they estimate 5, 10 years down the road will be fine. I think we can do it in one or two,” Rando said.
The statewide stay at home order in March and April caused the city’s sales tax revenue to decrease by about 20% since people weren’t out shopping. Sales tax revenue has now increased − something Warren hopes will continue.
“Year over year, we are now one percent actually above last year’s sales tax, so we have bounced back,” Warren said.
Rando says helping businesses recover from the effects of the pandemic is among his top priorities.
“Businesses are hurting and I know the keys to success for business and that’s helping them get their permits faster, cutting regulations, the city being on their side and helping them out and not blocking them in any way,” Rando said.
Warren has served six years on Tyler City Council. Rando is a small business owner who has run for mayor three times before.
“I’m not anywhere near being a politician. I’m not corrupted. I’m not from Tyler, but I love Tyler,” Rando said.
“Having been on council, you get to where you just develop relationships not only with the employees that work with the city, but you develop relationships with people throughout the community, so if you need to make connections, if someone calls me and says I need this or I need that, I can make that connection,” Warren said.
Early voting begins Tuesday, October 13th. Election Day is November 3rd.
