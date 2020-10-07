Whitehouse man accused in stabbing death rejects 50-year plea

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man and skating rink owner accused in a stabbing death in January is likely headed to a 2021 trial.
Lars Axel Theorine, 52, is charged with first-degree murder.
During a virtual court hearing with Judge Jack Skeen on Wednesday, prosecutor Heath Chamness announced Theorine had turned down a 50-year prison sentence. Chamness said the offer will be removed and the state will prepare for trial.
Theorine, the owner of Paradise Skating Rink in Whitehouse, is charged with the stabbing death of Michael Shane Reed, 43.
Skeen set a trial docket hearing for Feb. 22.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.