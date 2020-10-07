Whitehouse ISD to end virtual learning, citing majority of students are failing to succeed

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - “To be told at this point in the year that it’s being taken away, I was really upset,” Whitehouse ISD parent Jennifer Tischer said.
Tischer has two students in Whitehouse ISD who have been learning virtually since the start of the school year. The district announced today it is requiring remote learners to return to campus, ending their virtual learning program. Among the reasons for it, Whitehouse ISD says 70% of their remote learners are failing to succeed.
“That really was the thing that pushed us towards bringing our students back. We just didn’t feel like we could stand by idly and watch that number of students fail,” Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran said.
The Texas Education Agency required schools to offer in-person learning, with each district given the option to provide remote learning.
“We had a significant number of students that were remote, and that number has dwindled down to about 13% remote now and each day we have more and more coming back because they do better when they’re with their teachers,” Moran said.
Whitehouse ISD students and families who have health concerns can opt to continue virtual learning with a doctor’s diagnosis or recommendation from the school nurse. Tischer says families should be able to choose for themselves.
“I’m being forced to either put my kids back in face-to-face and run the risk of getting sick and what that means for our family or potentially putting them in home school or something else that could delay them from being with all their other peers,” Tischer said.
Whitehouse ISD remote learners will return to the classroom on October 20th.
