WATCH: Whitehouse ISD superintendent discusses return of most students to classroooms

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The superintendent of Whitehouse ISD joined East Texas Now on Wednesday to discuss the return of students to the classroom in his district.
Supt. Chris Moran says that the decision to bring students back to school was made after seeing that 70 percent of at-home students were failing to succeed academically. He added that all but 13 percent of students have already returned to school.
Students with health problems or with family members at home with health problems may still participate in at-home learning, Moran says.
