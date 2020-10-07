WATCH: Advice from East Texas Crisis Center director if you suspect domestic abuse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ana Barnson, client services director from the East Texas Crisis Center, joined East Texas Now to discuss National Domestic Violence Awareness month.
She said the East Texas Crisis Center is prepared to help with a shelter, and a hotline available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for resources and advice. They also have a chat line available on their website.
Barnson said signs of abuse include a person being isolated from loved ones, restricted in activities, and controlled in basic decisions. Barnson explained that abuse is not just physical, that physical abuse is a sign of a situation escalating out of control.
If you suspect abuse, Barnson advised asking the person if they feel safe, and encouraging the person to reach out.
The East Texas Crisis Center hotline is 903-595-5591, the website is ETCC.org.
