Tyler Mayoral Candidate Joel Rando says he wants to help businesses grow, improve roads

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Mayoral Candidate Joel Rando joined Julian Esparza and Jeremy Butler on East Texas Now Tuesday to discuss why he’s running for mayor again; it is his fourth outing.
Rando says he went from homelessness to owning a successful business, has been married for 20 years, and attends Green Acres Baptist Church.
He says his platform is to improve Tyler streets and infrastructure, to help businesses grow, and to assist homeless people with getting on their feet.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.