Tyler High vs. Nacogdoches game canceled due to possible COVID-19 exposure

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD Athletics has canceled this week’s JV and varsity games against Nacogdoches.
School officials say that they are concerned about possible exposure of COVID-19 within the Tyler High School football program.
The district has completed contract tracing, they say, and anyone possibly exposed has been directly contacted and will be quarantined per the districts Return to Learn plan.
Refunds will be given through Brushfire or Ticket Spicket for those who have already purchased tickets. You will receive an email confirmation of your refund. Contact the Tyler ISD Athletics office at 903-262-3080 for more information.
