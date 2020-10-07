Tesla’s ‘Starman’ mission makes closest approach to Mars since 2018 launch

“Mars is a really interesting planet for several different reasons. One is its one of our neighbors so easier to get to compared to other planets,” Hartweg said. “There is also signs that there could have potentially been life. Mars had volcanoes. We think it had water at one point. We’ve detected water underneath the surface and NASA scientist always like to say follow the water. Everywhere we found water on earth, we’ve found signs of life. We think, we’re not 100 percent sure, but that could mean that there are signs of life on other places like Mars. We’re real curious. It just helps us understand the formation of our solar system and even our planet here on earth by studying other planets.”