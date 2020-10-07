Rollover wreck blocks traffic on Gentry Pkwy at Broadway Ave.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday morning, Tyler police responded to a two-vehicle accident that closed the north and southbound lanes of South Broadway at Gentry Parkway in Tyler.
According to a preliminary report, the wreck happened around 7:45 a.m. All southbound and northbound lanes of South Broadway Avenue are closed at Gentry Parkway. Police said east and westbound traffic is moving on Gentry, but some lanes are closed.
Officers and emergency personnel are in the roadway, so police ask you to avoid this area if at all possible
