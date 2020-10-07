Paul Boorman trailhead in Longview closed for construction of trail extension

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview has temporarily closed the Marshall Avenue trailhead of the Paul Boorman Trail is closed.
The closure is to allow for construction of a connection to the expanded Guthrie Trail. Most of the Paul Boorman Trail will remain open during the construction period, but visitors will need to access the trail from other available trailheads, according to the City’s website.
More from the City of Longview:
The temporary closure of the trailhead is part of a larger effort to create more than 10 miles of continuous trails in Longview.
Thanks to funding provided by the Longview Economic Development Corporation and grants from Texas Transportation Commission, the City is expanding Guthrie Trail to connect with the Paul Boorman Trail at Highway 80 and connect with the Cargill Long Park Trail just west at Fourth Street.
Phase One of the project, connecting Akin Park to Cargill Trail, was completed in 2019. Construction of Phase Two, connecting Akin Park to Guthrie Park, and Phase Three, connecting Guthrie Park to Paul Boorman Trail, are scheduled to continue through the summer of 2021.
