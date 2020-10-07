East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another great day here in East Texas. Tomorrow we should see more clouds and a few showers across East Texas. As we head into Friday, as Hurricane Delta moves inland along the SW Louisiana coast early in the afternoon, rain chances increase, and some gusty winds will be possible over the Easternmost Counties in Deep East Texas. The counties that appear to have the greatest impacts are Jasper/Newton/Sabine at this time...and those are next expected to be significant. Nothing like what was seen during Hurricane Laura. The Majority of East Texas will see very little impacts from Delta! Western counties and most of the northern 1/2 of East Texas will see very little, if any impacts from Delta. The weekend is shaping up to be a nice 2-day period with sunshine and warm temperatures. A cold front late Monday/early Tuesday could bring in a few showers, but otherwise, a nice cool down is likely. Have a great day and stay informed on Hurricane Delta with our Weather App.