EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are still cool this morning, but that warming trend will really be felt today. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon. As Hurricane Delta emerges into the Gulf of Mexico late today and moves closer to the Gulf coast, some impacts are possible in East Texas. The first will be increasing clouds through the day Thursday, which will keep temperatures slightly cooler Thursday afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible Thursday, especially in southern counties of Deep East Texas. Mostly cloudy Friday with a more likely chance for rain. Some places could see some heavier rainfall from outer bands of Delta, especially if the track of the storm moves any farther west. Rain at the end of this week will greatly depend on the exact track of the hurricane. Clouds and rain end as we head into the weekend with temperatures warming up quickly ahead of a cold front that will arrive early next week.