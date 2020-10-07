Marshall ISD doubles substitute teacher pay during pandemic

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - From Marshall ISD:
Marshall ISD’s Board of Trustees approved a recommendation by MISD administration to provide a special “pandemic” pay scale for the district’s substitute teachers that will substantially increase the daily rates for subs in MISD classrooms during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Current, normal daily rates for substitute teachers in the district will effectively be doubled during the current pandemic this school year, according to the approved salary scale. For example, a substitute teacher who is a certified teacher will earn $160.00 per day now as compared to the normal $80.00 per day rate. Substitutes at Price T. Young Elementary will be bumped from the current $95.00 per day rate to a new $190.00.
The reason for the slight increase for a sub at PTY is because that campus is MISD’s most academically at-risk elementary campus.
The need for more substitute teachers has arisen as more MISD full-time teachers need time off due to COVID-related issues, either while self-quarantining or being required to quarantine under the district’s COVID-19 mitigation policy.
District officials stressed that the new pay scale for substitutes is temporary until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
The new pay scale (daily rate) for substitute teachers in MISD is as follows:
• Teacher Certified, Full Day, $160.00 (PTY, $190.00)
• Teacher Certified, Half Day, $80.00 (PTY, $95.00)
• *Long Term Sub, Certified, Full Day , $280.00 (PTY $310.00)
• *Long Term Sub, Certified, Half Day, $140.00 (PTY $155.00)
• Teacher Degreed, Full Day, $140.00 (PTY, $170.00)
• Teacher Degreed, Half Day, $70.00 (PTY, 85.00)
• *Long Term Sub, Degreed, Full Day, $230.00 (PTY, $260.00)
• *Long Term Sub, Degreed, Half Day, $115.00 (PTY, $130.00)
• Teacher Non-Degreed, Full Day, $120.00 (PTY, $150.00)
• Teacher Non-Degreed, Half Day, $60.00 (PTY, $75.00)
• *Long Term Sub, Non-Degreed, Full Day, $180.00 (PTY, $210.00)
• *Long Term Sub, Non-Degreed, Half Day, $90.00 (PTY, $105.00)
• Instructional Aide Sub, Full Day, $120.00 (PTY, $150.00)
• Instructional Aide Sub, Half Day, $60.00 (PTY, $75.00)
A “long-term” substitute teacher assignment consists of working in the same assignment for 10 consecutive business days. Pay will increase to the long-term teacher sub rate beginning on the 11th day in the same assignment.
Anyone interested in becoming an MISD substitute teacher may contact the district’s Human Resources Department at 903-927-8704.
