Longview police arrest man for allegedly racing another vehicle on Loop

According to Longview police, at approximately midnight, a Longview police officer was in the 4600 block of W. Loop 281. The officer spotted two vehicles driving side by side at 92 mph in a 50 mph zone. The officer was able to pull over one of the vehicles and identified the driver as Kobe Davis, 24, of Kilgore. Davis was placed under arrest for racing on the roadway and booked into the Gregg County Jail.