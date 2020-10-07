Hours-long stand-off at Tyler auto shop ends with release of children, one person detained

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A multi-hour standoff with Smith County authorities ended with a person being taken into custody and multiple people, including children, released from an auto shop.
The incident started around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersections of Bow Street and North Confederate Avenue.
At least 20 units from the Tyler Police Department and Smith County Sheriff’s office responded to the call.
Officers and deputies could be seen knocking on the front door of the building repeatedly and searching the area around the building.
They were joined by an armored swat truck from the sheriff’s department around 2 a.m.
Those teams made repeated calls in both English and Spanish for whoever was inside to come out.
Shortly after 3 a.m., one person opened the front door and was immediately detained by officer.
Following a search of the building, several more people exited the building, including at least two children.
Right now we are working to learn what led to the standoff and if anyone was injured.
