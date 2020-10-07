Harrison County murder suspect out of hospital, in jail

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who Marshall police say admitted to a shooting at Decker Place Apartments on Monday has been taken from the hospital to the Harrison County Jail.
Chandler Givens, 21, of Marshall, was detained and officers entered the apartment finding a male victim on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
The victim, Treyvon Woodkins, 22 of Marshall, was not breathing and officers could not locate a pulse. Marshall Fire Department paramedics took him to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd - Marshall, but he could not be revived.
Givens was arrested and taken to Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall for a gunshot wound to his foot. He was hospitalized in police custody, but on Tuesday has been booked into the Harrison County Jail after his discharge.
Police report Givens has been charged with murder. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes appropriate.
