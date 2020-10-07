FIRST iZ drone intended to aid first responders

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A technology company out of Tyler called FIRST iZ creates drones to help aid first responders during emergency situations within a minute’s notice.
CEO, Phil Burks explains how these drones can benefit first responders.
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) also known as a drone, can provide situational awareness for first responders when they head towards a scene and can send visuals before arriving to an incident scene.
“We can take this drone, fly it in there, within a minute of 9-1-1 knowing it can take off, get there, get down on the deck, sniff the air, find out do we need hazmat in there first, or what do we need. It’s going to save time, save lives, and save money.”
The UAV’s has been in the works for nearly three years and with roughly 1000 test flights. Burks says its completely autonomous.
“We can click one button and autonomously have them take off, and fly missions, come back, land on their own and then they go back into the port and ready for the next mission.”
These UAV’S are stationed in ports in certain areas in order to be effective and can be launched by dispatchers. Weather permitting, one of these drones can reach speeds of 60 miles per hour.
“It has different purposes for the two different birds. One is longevity, it can get there quick. It can loiter around. The other is for hover centric, if it only has to go half a mile, maybe the first quad is the smart bird to send. It can have the camera on it for optical, thermal, and the gas sniffer.”
Burks says this drone can also provide surveillance for other opportunities outside of first responders.
“We also have campus security, campus security doesn’t just mean a college campus, it could mean manufacturing campus or entertainment complexes. Anything that has a border.”
FIRST iZ’s recently competed in the Xcellence awards by the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International and was awarded 2nd place in the technology and innovation: hardware platform category.
The company says they believe manufacturing could start by next year.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.