Engineers helping with plan to lift collapsed Houston office building, recover bodies

Authorities say a stairwell at the construction site came crashing down from at least 13 floors up, killing three workers. (Source: KTRK via CNN)
By Associated Press | October 7, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 11:35 AM

HOUSTON (AP) - Dozens of workers are working with structural engineers to prepare to lift the collapsed portion of a Houston office building so the bodies of three workers can be recovered.

The Houston Fire Department says in a statement that its rescue teams are at the scene of the Monday collapse of a stairwell in the high-rise Marathon Oil building under construction in western Houston that also injured another worker.

The department says its crews are waiting for engineers to confirm the building was stable enough before entering to recover the bodies. The cause of the stairwell collapse still hasn’t been determined.

