Ellen Trout Zoo cancels Zoo Boo 2020 due to COVID-19

Ellen Trout Zoo cancels Zoo Boo 2020 due to COVID-19
After much thought and consideration it has been decided to cancel Zoo Boo this year. (Source: Ellen Trout Zoo)
By Nahum Lopez | October 7, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 8:28 AM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo has decided to cancel its annual Zoo Boo Halloween event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, the Zoo sent a message to its followers stating that after much thought and consideration they decided to cancel Zoo Boo this year.

After much thought and consideration it has been decided to cancel Zoo Boo this year. This has been a difficult decision...

Posted by Ellen Trout Zoo [official] on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

According to the post, it was a difficult decision because Zoo Boo is one of the largest Halloween events in this part of Texas and has been a source of fun for thousands of people but with the current pandemic situation, they believe this is the best course of action for 2020.

The Zoo stated that they wanted to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and that the crowd density at Zoo Boo would not help the effort.

Copyright 2020 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.