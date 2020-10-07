Arp man killed after truck crashes into light pole, catches fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, Oct. 2, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on FM-31, approximately four miles south of the city of Marshall in Harrison County.
The investigators' preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet 2500, Roger Lee Beard, 75, of Mt. Enterprise was traveling west on FM 2625 and stopped at the intersection of FM-31. At the same time, a 2007 International truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer driven by Steven Craig Braswell, 44, of Arp was traveling south on FM-31.
The driver of the Chevrolet failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign and pulled out into the path of the truck-tractor. The impact caused the truck to jackknife into the southbound ditch where it struck a light pole and caught fire.
Braswell was transported to LSU Medical Center in critical condition and died two days later.
Beard suffered injures that were not life-threatening.
