WEBXTRA: Longview fire crews respond to house fire near intersection of Cotton, Davis streets

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department is at the scene of a structure fire on Cotton Street.
Fire Chief JP Steelman says crews arrived to a “rapidly progressing fire” in what appears to be a vacant structure with no utilities connected to the structure at the time of the fire.
No one was inside and no injuries have been reported.
Steelman says crews were able to get the fire knocked down quickly. They’re now in the process of going through the structure to check for any remaining fire that might still be burning in concealed areas of the house.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
