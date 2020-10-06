Tyler police respond to gunshots after reported sex assault

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police officers responding to a shots fired call at an apartment complex Monday morning learned that an individual opened the windows of at least three units and groped an occupant of one of them.
According to Andy Erbaugh, the Tyler Police Department’s public information officer, and TPD officers at the scene, the first 911 call that reported gunshots came right before 7 a.m. Monday. It was also a few seconds after another call about someone reaching into their apartment.
The suspect allegedly opened the windows of at least two units at the Chelsea Creek apartment complex. On another attempt, he groped a man in his 20s, according to the Tyler Police Department.
One of the victim’s roommates followed the man outside and shot his pistol in the air, but the suspect got away, police said.
Erbaugh said there is an open investigation to find the suspect. However, it happened so quickly that people were only able to provide police with vague descriptions of the suspect.
Residents at the apartment complex told KLTV News that this wasn’t the first time an incident like this had occurred there in the past week.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.