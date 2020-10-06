Sheriff’s Office: Suspect confesses to arson at Athens water facility

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect confessed to setting a fire inside the mechanical building of the water department in the 1000 block of Blossom Lane in Athens.
According to Sergeant Johnson of the Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Blake Neeley, 18, confessed to using a large lighter, like those used to start a fireplace, to set a trash can on fire, causing the interior of the building to burn.
Johnson reports Neely entered and exited the facility by climbing over the eight-foot fence, topped with barbed wire, and threw the lighter in the woods.
Sgt. Johnson arrived observing numerous fire departments already at the scene, Monday at approximately 7:00 p.m. Inv. Thornton with the Henderson County Criminal Investigation Division advised Johnson of a past arson of another water facility nearby at FM 2494.
The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office are working this case together.
