East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another very nice day across East Texas today. We are looking for a few more clouds on Wednesday and warmer temperatures as well. We are watching Major Hurricane Delta very closely as it is now a Category 4 Hurricane with winds of 145 mph. Delta will strike the NE sections of the Yucatan Peninsula early tomorrow morning, then move over the central Gulf of Mexico once again. Delta will then turn more northward and then head for the central Louisiana Coastline with landfall expected to be early Friday evening. Impacts in East Texas are expected to be minimal with a few showers/thundershowers late on Thursday and again on Friday as Delta passes well East of us. Some gusty winds are possible as well, but nothing significant is expected. Clearing skies on Saturday and Sunday. Partly Cloudy skies on Monday with a few showers/thundershowers possible late as another cold front moves through. By Tuesday, skies should clear, and temperatures will cool down a bit as well. Have a great day.