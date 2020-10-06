One injured after road rage leads to shooting near Chandler

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Henderson County have arrested a man for a shooting that allegedly started with a case of road rage near Chandler on Monday.
According to a preliminary report, around 8:30 p.m., Deputy J. Shoemake, Sgt. Patrick Johnson and Investigator W. Thornton responded to a shooting at the Dollar General located at 2705 FM 315, south of Chandler.
The initial investigation revealed that Joshua Ardi, 25, was involved in a road rage incident with the victim that ended up in the Dollar General store.
Once inside the store, Ardi pulled a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and shot at the victim two times, hitting the victim once.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was transported to UT Health East Texas in Tyler for treatment.
Ardi fled the scene and was later located on Southwind Drive and transported back to the scene to be interviewed.
Following the interview, Ardi was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. The firearm was recovered and seized as evidence.
