EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another nice, cool start to the day with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Expect sunny skies and light southeasterly winds today. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s. The warming trend will continue through midweek with highs in the mid 80s and by the end of the week, rain chances could be increasing. Hurricane Delta continues to move toward the Gulf of Mexico with landfall expected at the end of the work week in southern Louisiana. The track could bring it close enough to East Texas to bring slight chances for rain to the forecast late Thursday and into Friday. Cloud cover and rain could keep temperatures slightly cooler Friday, but it will be a brief break. Warmer than average temperatures return to the forecast this weekend with mostly sunny skies.