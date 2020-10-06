Lindale police: Woman arrested after stolen SUV ran out of gas on I-20

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman walking away from a stalled SUV on Interstate 20 on Oct. 1 told a Lindale police officer that she had run out of gas.
However, when a second LPD officer ran the vehicle’s license plates, it turned out that it had been reported stolen from a dealership in Illinois.
Chrysoula Chilcott Caragonne, 58, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a felony theft between $30,000 and $150,000 charge. Her bond amount has been set at $10,000.
Chief Daniel Somes with the Lindale Police Department said they got a call on Oct. 1 about a woman walking away from a stalled SUV on I-20. One LPD officer went to see if she needed any kind of help, and she said that she had run out of gas.
Somes said the second LPD officer ran the gray 2020 Mazda SUV’s plates and found that the vehicle had been reported stolen from a dealership in Springfield, Illinois on Sept. 30. The vehicle was last seen at the dealership at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Caragonne told one of the Lindale PD officers at the scene that she decided to take the SUV from the dealership after her own vehicle ran out of gas, Somes said.
Somes said Caragonne was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
