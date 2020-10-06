Criminal Complaint: Man facing charges after nearly $2 million worth of heroin found during traffic stop on I-40

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man faces federal charges after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper found nearly $2 million worth of heroin during a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.
On Oct. 4, a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper was working patrol on I-40 in Oldham County when the trooper stopped a car for speeding.
The trooper identified the driver as Antonio Angulo Aguilar and the passenger as Yamilex Corrales.
According to a criminal complaint, the trooper noticed indicators of criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle.
The complaint says Aguilar refused, and the trooper called for a K9 to come conduct an air sniff.
The K9 alerted to the vehicle, and a probable cause search was conducted.
When searching the vehicle, a criminal complaint says the trooper found bundles of heroin underneath the seats.
According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth nearly $2 million.
During an interview with Corrales, the complaint says she said she knew what Aguilar was doing was illegal and she had been paid to make the trips with him.
Aguilar was taken to the Randall County Jail where he was booked on a federal hold for possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of heroin.
