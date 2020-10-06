Carthage remains at the top while Timpson moves into the latest Red Zone Top 10

9. Timpson – (6-0, 1-0) Last Week NR – The Timpson Tigers make their debut on the Top 10 after a 41-25 victory of Shelbyville last week. The Tigers started off slow and almost were down 14-0 to start the game against the Dragons. It was a 9-point game with a minute left but a pick six changed all that. Timpson will travel to Garrison to take on the Bulldogs in the Battle of the Attoyac.