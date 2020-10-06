Carthage remains at the top while Timpson moves into the latest Red Zone Top 10

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for the 2020 season. The Top 10 will be released every Tuesday morning on the Red Zone app. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.
1.Carthage (5-0, 0-0) Last Week: 2 – Pleasant Grove heald Carthage scoreless for 21 minutes Friday night. Once Carthage scored the Hawks never scored again. Going into the third quarter tied, Carthage scored 28 unanswered to leave the home of the formally No.2 team in the state with a 35-7 win.
2. Mount Vernon – (5-0, 2-0) Last Week: 2 – Mount Vernon continued to roll with a 40-25 win over Commerce. The Tigers will be tested this week as they host undefeated Mineola. Both teams are 2-0 in 5-3A DI
3. Joaquin – (5-0, 1-0) Last Week: 3 – Playing without half of their coaching staff, the Rams won a close one against Garrison. Now they will have their toughest challenge of the season when the travel to San Augustine Friday night.
4. Gilmer – (4-1,0-0) Last Week 2 – Gilmer was off this week working on fixing mistakes from the Carthage game. They will host Spring Hill on Friday.
5. Daingerfield – (4-1, 1-0) Last Week: 5 – Daingerfield was off and will host Prairiland on Friday.
6. Jasper (5-0, 0-0) Last Week 9 – Jasper was the big mover in the poll as they stayed undefeated to finish off the first half of their season. The Bulldogs shut out Little Cypress Mauriceville 35-0. This week they travel to Rusk to open district.
7. Tyler Legacy (2-0, 0-0) Last Week: 8 – It might have been a slow start in the Rose City Rivalry this past week but the Red Raiders pulled out the big victory to move to 2-0. This week the team has a pivotal game against Longview on the road.
8. Center – (4-1, 0-0) Last Week 6 – The Roughriders had their bye and used most of that time preparing for Carthage. They wull need to play perfect to make sure they can stay in the ball game.
9. Timpson – (6-0, 1-0) Last Week NR – The Timpson Tigers make their debut on the Top 10 after a 41-25 victory of Shelbyville last week. The Tigers started off slow and almost were down 14-0 to start the game against the Dragons. It was a 9-point game with a minute left but a pick six changed all that. Timpson will travel to Garrison to take on the Bulldogs in the Battle of the Attoyac.
10. Longview (1-1, 0-0) Last Week: 10 – The Lobos bounced back from an opening week loss with a commanding 53-21 victory over Marshall. Now the team will host a tough Tyler Legacy team.
Teams to watch: Malakoff, San Augustine, Lindale, Hawkins
