Canton man killed in crash near Eustace

The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle, Maury Andrew Sides, 56, of Canton was traveling eastbound on RM 2329 while a 2013 Dodge Ram driven by Richard Joe Cech, 75, of Malakoff was traveling westbound on the same roadway. For an unknown reason, the Kawasaki drifted into the westbound lane and collided with the Dodge.