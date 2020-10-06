Canton man killed in crash near Eustace

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Canton man was killed in a crash near Eustace Monday night.
According to DPS, at 8:29 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on RM 2329 approximately 4.6 miles east of the city of Eustace in Henderson County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle, Maury Andrew Sides, 56, of Canton was traveling eastbound on RM 2329 while a 2013 Dodge Ram driven by Richard Joe Cech, 75, of Malakoff was traveling westbound on the same roadway. For an unknown reason, the Kawasaki drifted into the westbound lane and collided with the Dodge.
Judge Randy Daniel pronounced Sides at the scene; he was taken to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens.
Cech and his passenger, Thelma Jane Cech, 62 of Malakoff were not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
