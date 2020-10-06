Anheuser-Busch provides more than 6,500 gallons of hand sanitizer for Texas polling locations

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Anheuser-Busch delivered 39 pallets of hand sanitizer to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Monday. The hand sanitizer will be distributed to counties across Texas for use at polling locations during early voting and on Election Day.
“As a proud Texas employer, Anheuser-Busch is committed to uniting our communities, strengthening our democracy and encouraging even greater participation in the political process,” said Anheuser-Busch Chief External Affairs Officer Cesar Vargas. “We like to say that ‘beer is bipartisan’ and we are proud to step up and serve our communities during this election season.”
“With early voting starting next week, Silver Eagle Beverages and Anheuser-Busch are proud to support our government officials and the election process by providing more than 6,500 gallons of hand sanitizer to be used at polling places throughout the State of Texas,” said Chairman and CEO of Silver Eagle Beverages John L. Nau, III.
Gov. Abbott said “Texans will be able to protect themselves while exercising their right to vote.”
