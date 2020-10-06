Altra Federal Credit Union donates $25K to local organizations

Altra is also giving back to their employees, who will be given this day off as a wellness day. “We are extremely proud of our employees and their accomplishments this year. Many have been challenged to assist members on the front lines at each of our branches. Others worked from home to assist our members while also juggling home school and day care”, stated Kevin Strangman, Executive VP, Administration at Altra. “We wanted to recognize their resilience by giving them the day to rejuvenate and take care of themselves.”