Altra Federal Credit Union donates $25K to local organizations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From Altra Federal Credit Union:
For the past two years on the second Tuesday in October, Altra Federal Credit Union employees have spent their day volunteering at organizations in the communities they serve. Due to COVID-19, Altra Gives Back Day 2020 will take a different form.
In advance of the previously scheduled event on October 12, Altra is distributing $100,000 to various organizations in the core markets they serve to provide direct aid to those in need. “It’s about living the credit union mission of people helping people”, said Steve Koenen, Altra’s President/CEO. “We want to provide immediate assistance to those who are experiencing financial hardship.”
Altra provided a check for $25,000 to United Way of Smith County to help those directly impacted by COVID-19. Three organizations will benefit from the donation including PATH, East Texas Food Bank and Salvation Army.
“This year, we are seeing a huge increase in local needs due to COVID – 19 and the economic uncertainty. Altra Federal Credit Union has answered the call to help in a major way, and this $25,000 gift will provide much needed emergency relief to families right here in Smith County,” said John Gaston, United Way of Smith County President/CEO. “100 percent will be dedicated to making an immediate and tangible impact locally through our partner agencies serving on the front lines of this crisis.”
Altra further donated $25,000 to organizations in each of their other three core communities of La Crosse, WI, Clarksville, TN and Rochester, MN.
Altra is also giving back to their employees, who will be given this day off as a wellness day. “We are extremely proud of our employees and their accomplishments this year. Many have been challenged to assist members on the front lines at each of our branches. Others worked from home to assist our members while also juggling home school and day care”, stated Kevin Strangman, Executive VP, Administration at Altra. “We wanted to recognize their resilience by giving them the day to rejuvenate and take care of themselves.”
All Altra offices and the Member Contact Center will be closed on Monday, October 12th. Altra’s 24/7 SAM-e ATMs and Night Deposits will be available for member use at our office locations.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.