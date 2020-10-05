Venmo launches first credit card

It can be managed in the app

By CNN staff | October 5, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 11:07 AM

(CNN) – If you’re a fan of using Venmo to make payments, get ready to be happy.

You can now take the app a step further with Venmo’s first-ever credit card.

The company introduced it Monday.

The card is issued by Synchrony and is powered by the Visa network.

Pay-pal, which owns Venmo, says the credit card comes with automatic cash back on eligible purchases and has a rewards structure like other credit cards.

You can manage it in the app and use it anywhere Visa cards are accepted.

