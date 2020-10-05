Tyler police arrest suspect in shooting at transmission shop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Tyler Police Department have picked an 18-year-old man up on a warrant in connection with a shooting incident that occurred at a vehicle transmission shop on Erwin Street last week.
Antonio Rashaad Smith, of Flint, is still being held in the Smith County jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bond amount has been set at $250,000.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the Tyler PD investigator that obtained the warrant met with a TPD lieutenant on Oct. 1 about a shooting that had just occurred at a business in the 1800 block of W. Erwin Street.
The lieutenant said the victim, who had been transported to the UT Health ER gave him his phone and its passcode and said the last person he had messaged or talked to was the suspect. Tyler police records showed that the phone number belonged to Smith, the affidavit stated.
At that point, the TPD investigator spoke to the victim at the UT health emergency room. The man was undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds, and he was able to talk to the investigator even though he was in pain and medicated.
According to the affidavit, the victim stated that he had been seeing the suspect for a few weeks but didn’t know his name. The victim allegedly told the Tyler PD investigator that the suspect’s phone number would be the most recent one on his cell phone.
Earlier in the evening of Oct. 1, the victim drove to the suspect’s house on Herndon, and then they went to 1805 W. Erwin, the affidavit stated. The two men went into the back of the transmission shop and sat in the front of a Mercedes.
The victim said he exited the vehicle first, and then the suspect did so as well. At that point, Smith shot the victim in the chest and the leg and ran off, the affidavit stated.
“He stated that the suspect did not say anything, and they were not arguing,” the affidavit stated.
The victim went out to his car and called the police. During the 911 call, he described the suspect, who was later identified as Smith.
Later that day, the Tyler PD investigator and the TPD lieutenant went to Smith’s house on Herndon Street. Smith said he lived at that address and gave the police officers the wrong phone number, the affidavit stated. He also allegedly claimed he had been home since 8 or 9 p.m. that evening and had not left.
The police officers found Smith’s phone in his bedroom and got permission to look at it. While he was in Smith’s presence, the investigator had TPD dispatch call the number that had been on the victim’s phone, and Smith’s phone rang, the affidavit stated.
Smith was then asked to come by the police station to give a statement.
The TPD lieutenant spoke to Smith before the officers left, and Smith allegedly said he knew that the victim had worked at a nearby business that he described as a brick building with an iron fence around it where cars were sold. The description matched the business on Erwin Street where the shooting occurred.
According to the affidavit, at that time, no one had told Smith anything other than that a person had been shot.
“There had been no statement as to whom or where,” the affidavit stated.
During the interview at the police station, Smith said he was at his girlfriend’s house until about 8 or 9 p.m. and had been there since that time, the affidavit stated. When the investigator asked for his phone number again, Smith allegedly provided the one that had been on the victim’s phone.
Smith also told the TPD investigator what the victim looked like, what kind of car he drove, and that he had seen it parked at the business on Erwin Street, the affidavit stated. At that point, the investigator had allegedly given Smith no details other than saying that a person had been shot.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.