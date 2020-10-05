Tenaha High School moving to remote learning for 72 hours as COVID-19 precaution

TENAHA, Texas (KTRE) - Tenaha ISD announced that students at Tenaha High School will move to remote learning for the next 72 hours as a precaution.
The district said on Facebook the move is out of an abundance of caution, and in light of the fact that there were multiple gatherings of members of various communities over the weekend.
The district said at this time, there are two confirmed positive cases in the high school (one student, one staff) that have come to light after the weekend gatherings.
The post said the football games scheduled against West Sabine on both Thursday and Friday nights will continue as scheduled.
Students at the high school will return to regular school on Friday, October 9 barring any new information that could arise.
