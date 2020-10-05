Spring Hill family spreading awareness for son’s rare muscle disorder

SPRING HILL, Texas (KLTV) - A family in Spring Hill is hoping to bring awareness to their son’s rare muscle disorder as they wait for a cure.
At 3-years-old, Finn Florczykowski is still not showing any signs of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) he was diagnosed with two years ago. The rare, aggressive genetic disease causes rapid muscular deterioration. There is currently no cure for DMD.
KLTV 7′s Victoria Lara spoke with Finn’s parents about the disease and their race against time for a cure.
