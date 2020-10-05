President Trump releases video message after returning to White House from hospital

WASHINGTON, DC (KLTV) - President Donald Trump released a video after returning to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center Monday.
The President was being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed before returning to the White House Monday afternoon.
In the video, President Trump said he learned a lot about COVID-19 during his time at Walter Reed.
“One thing that’s for certain, don’t let it dominate you, don’t be afraid of it, your going to beat it, we have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently, and your going to beat it,” the President said.
The President also thanked the staff at Walter Reed in the video.
