Partially-clothed Tyler woman arrested for arson, public intoxication

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police and firefighters responded to a fire call on Wednesday night.
Police say Brittney Matson, 33, was reported by witnesses for setting a fire on the ground in the 3100 block of Seaton St. When firefighters and police officers arrived, they say Matson ran into the nearby woods. She later came out of the woods, partially clothed, and was pointed out by witnesses, police say.
Tyler Fire Department put out the fire. Police officers say Matson was intoxicated and had evidence in her possession, as well.
She was arrested for arson and public intoxication and is in jail on a $5,000 surety bond.
