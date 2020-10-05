East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a glorious day today, we are expecting another one for tomorrow. Warming a bit tomorrow afternoon, and even more on Wednesday. We should stay in the middle 80s on Thursday, then cool a few degrees on Friday before climbing into the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday. Late on Monday, of next week, another front is expected, but not a lot of cool air with that particular cold front, but we will cool down a bit. Delta has now become a category 1 Hurricane just SW of Jamaica. It will continue to strengthen quickly and become a Major Hurricane (Cat 3) late tomorrow/early on Wednesday morning. Delta will then move over the central Gulf of Mexico as a Cat 3, then weaken as it nears the SE Louisiana Coast late Friday afternoon at a Cat 2 Hurricane. More details, obviously, will be coming in the days to come and we will update you as soon as we know anything. Have a great night.