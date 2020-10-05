Mutliple departments respond to large house fire in Kilgore

Firefighters on scene as flames shoot through roof of house in Kilgore Sunday night. (Source: Kilgore PD)
By Erika Bazaldua | October 5, 2020 at 12:48 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 12:48 AM

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation is underway after a large house fire broke out in Kilgore Sunday night.

According to Kilgore Police, the incident happened at a house on Stone Road, near Faith Baptist Church.

KPD, Kilgore Fire Department and Christus EMS are on scene of a structure fire in the 2500 block of Stone Rd. Please avoid the area if possible.

Posted by Kilgore Police Department on Sunday, October 4, 2020

A Facebook post from the department around 8 p.m. showed the house fully engulfed in flames. At that time, police were asking people to stay away from this area.

We’re told neighbors in the area heard two explosions during the time of the fire.

Police said officers, firefighters, and EMS crews responded to the scene.

We are working to learn how the incident started and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. We will have the latest updates available throughout the morning on GMET. Click here to watch live newscast.

