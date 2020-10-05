Mutliple departments respond to large house fire in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation is underway after a large house fire broke out in Kilgore Sunday night.
According to Kilgore Police, the incident happened at a house on Stone Road, near Faith Baptist Church.
A Facebook post from the department around 8 p.m. showed the house fully engulfed in flames. At that time, police were asking people to stay away from this area.
We’re told neighbors in the area heard two explosions during the time of the fire.
Police said officers, firefighters, and EMS crews responded to the scene.
We are working to learn how the incident started and if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. We will have the latest updates available throughout the morning on GMET.
