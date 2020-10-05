EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fair skies this morning with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Today looks sunny and nice with light easterly winds and temperatures only reaching the mid 70s this afternoon. More sunshine through midweek, but southeast winds return, which will start a warming trend. Expect afternoon highs back in the 80s for much of the rest of the week. A few more clouds are expected by the end of the week with a slight chance for rain by Friday. Rain chances will be very dependent on the track of the tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico. At this point, both systems are expected to strengthen, but stay east of the Texas coast. If that changes, rain chances could increase in East Texas. The weekend ahead looks mostly sunny and warm.