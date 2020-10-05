Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Clear and sunny skies are expected for your Monday! Temperatures will be a bit below average, in the mid to upper 70s and winds will be light. Overnight we will be clear and cool, dropping into the upper 50s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will all be very similar days as far as the weather goes. Be prepared for blue skies, low to mid 80s, and a refreshing breeze. Rain chances move in on Friday as a few outer rain bands from Tropical Storm Delta pass through our area. As of now, that looks to be the only effects we will see from that storm. By the weekend we are back to clear skies seasonal temperatures.