Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Monday, East Texas! It certainly was a comfortable and beautiful day and thankfully we are going to keep the sunshine around for at least a couple more days! Temperatures will begin to warm up as well, with mornings a little less brisk in the middle to upper 50s and afternoons ranging in the lower to middle 80s for highs. It does appear that cloud cover will begin to increase on Thursday morning and scattered showers will be possible on both Thursday and Friday, but that will be entirely dependent on whether Tropical Storm Delta keeps its current track toward the northern Gulf Coast or not. Rain chances for East Texas will increase if Delta’s path shifts further west, or they will flat out drop to nearly zero of Delta shifts further east, so it is important to remain weather alert and continue to look for the latest updates on Delta. Sunshine returns to the forecast over the weekend as well as some breezy southerly winds, which will lead to afternoon temperatures quickly warming back into the middle to upper 80s. We’ll keep the warmth and breezy winds for Monday as well before a cold front starts to swing through East Texas early next Tuesday morning.