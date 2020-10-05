Mac Davis buried in Lubbock on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A private funeral will be held for legendary performer Mac Davis at the Lubbock Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 5.
Though the ceremony will be family only, fans of Davis are invited to pay respects as the funeral motorcade arrives by lining up at the Lubbock Cemetery entrance before 1 p.m., Monday.
“Cars will be lined up east off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Canyon Lake Drive all of the way around the lake there up to the cemetery entrance, the north cemetery entrance near the mausoleum, "Don Caldwell, a dear friend who worked with Mac.
The City of Lubbock says the motorcade is expected to pass by that area around 12:15 p.m. So anyone who wants to attend should arrive around 11:45 a.m.
Don suggests bringing a sign or poster expressing your admiration for Mac as his family drives down the street.
In lieu of flowers, fans are asked to send donations to MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity for musicians and music industry professionals in times of need.
