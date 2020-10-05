Lufkin woman shot in leg at home

From the Lufkin Police Department
LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - We are investigating a shooting that occurred around 2:45 a.m. today in the 600 block of North Avenue in which a woman was wounded.
The woman said she had just gotten home from work and was attempting to make coffee in her kitchen when she heard gunshots. Moments later she realized she had been wounded in the lower right leg.
The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
There were three others inside the home at the time of the incident. They were uninjured.
A neighbor reported being woken up by the sound of gunshots. She said she looked outside and saw smoke in the air, but she did not see anyone or hear any vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.