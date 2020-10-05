Lubbock man accused of plotting mass shooting pleads guilty to making false statements to a firearms dealer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federally-licensed firearms dealer, allegedly in the process of planning a mass shooting in August of 2019.
William Patrick Williams filed a plea agreement in federal court Thursday, saying he has pleaded guilty to the charge of making a false statement to obtain a firearm when he bought a weapon on July 11, 2019.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas says ATF received the firearms transaction form (Form 4473) that Williams had completed when purchasing the AK-47. On the form, Williams listed an address where he no longer resided.
According to information from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Williams allegedly told his grandmother on July 13 he had recently purchased an AK-47 rifle and planned to “shoot up” a local hotel and then commit suicide by cop. The report says the grandmother could hear Williams manipulating a firearm over the phone while she spoke to him. She was able to convince Williams to let her pick him up and take him to the hospital.
Williams later directed police to his hotel room and gave consent to search.
Once there, police found an AK-47 rifle, seventeen magazines loaded with ammunition, multiple knives, a black trench coat, black tactical pants, a black t-shirt that read “Let 'Em Come,” and black tactical gloves with the fingers cut off, with his weapons laid out on the hotel bed.
Williams was arrested by special agents of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, following a brief hospitalization.
On September 30, 2020, following an examination, Williams was found mentally competent to stand trial. The next day, Williams' guilty plea agreement was filed.
According to the agreement, Williams faces potential penalties including no more than five years in Prison and a maximum of three years supervised release, a fine not to exceed $250,000, and restitution to victims or the community. A sentencing date has not been set.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, The Lubbock Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeffrey Haag, NDTX’s West Texas Branch Chief, and Stephen Rancourt are prosecuting the case.
“This defendant subverted important firearms laws to obtain a weapon with the intention of producing mass fatalities,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox. “Thanks to the efforts of the defendant’s family members and law enforcement, this tragedy has been averted. If you suspect a friend or loved one is planning violence against themselves or others, do not hesitate to seek help immediately by calling law enforcement.”
“Federal firearms laws are designed to keep weapons from those that shouldn’t have them. This case shows that public cooperation with law enforcement is essential in preventing horrific acts of violence. ATF will continue to work tirelessly with its' partners to keep firearms out of the hands of those that aim to cause harm”, said ATF Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II.
“The FBI and our partners at the ATF and Lubbock Police Department were able to respond quickly and stop Mr. Williams from harming anyone or himself,” said Matthew DeSarno, Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Field Office. “We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to protect the communities we serve.”
