Game wardens investigate alligator shot in Rusk County

Game wardens investigate alligator shot in Rusk County
Authorities in Rusk County are investigating after an alligator was found shot on Bowles Creek. (Source: Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Christian Terry | October 5, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 2:34 PM

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Rusk County are looking for information after an alligator was found shot.

According to a Facebook post from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the nine-foot alligator was found shot at the bridge over Bowles Creek on County Road 4194.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact game warden Kirk Clendening at 903-353-8646 or game warden Kirk Permenter at 903-646-4594. You can also contact Rusk County Crime Stoppers at 903-655-8477.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.