Documents show large police presence at George Floyd burial

HOUSTON (AP) - Documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas show authorities deployed hundreds of law enforcement personnel, including six sniper teams and Border Patrol agents, during George Floyd’s burial in June at a suburban Houston cemetery. Authorities say this was necessary because of social media chatter and public anxiety about possible protests and riots. Floyd’s entombment in a mausoleum in Pearland took place without any major incidents. Pearland police have defended the large police presence, saying they were focused on ensuring safety. But the ACLU and a Houston-area activist say it was an unjustified, massive militarized police response.