Substation damage from copper theft causing power outages for Wood County Electric Cooperative customers

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Electric Cooperative says they are experiencing a large outage due to damage caused to a substation from copper theft.
The cooperative said the unwelcome and dangerous act of vandalism caused damage to a regulator in addition to theft of ground wires.
They said the action of the thieves left a very unsafe situation and crews are working hard to get the outages restored as quickly as possible.
According to the Wood County Electric Cooperative outage map, 2,117 customers in Wood County remain without power. The map shows the outages are located around the Alba area as well as the western side of Lake Fork.
They said the remaining outages will not be restored until around 10 p.m.
