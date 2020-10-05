All Saints honors Wounded Warrior Foundation with patriotic drive-thru parade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All Saints Episcopal School students, teachers, and staff lined the roads of the entire campus Monday to welcome the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation (TWWF) to campus for a patriotic drive-thru parade.
The parade was led by the Tyler Police Department and the Patriot Guard Rider motorcycle escort. Members of the TWWF drove through crowds of students who made signs to line the parade route, and waved flags as the veterans drove through.
“It was definitely a blessing for them to come out and show their support for us and the foundation,” said veteran Salvador Flores. “[It shows] how much it meant for us, you know, to go over and serve, and man, it just definitely brought tears to our eyes.”
The veterans were headed to Cascades Country Club to participate in other events and a golf tournament for the remainder of their time together.
